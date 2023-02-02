TV6′s Cameron Chinn visits Norlite Nursing Center

Cameron Chinn gave a presentation on clouds at Norlite Nursing Center
Cameron Chinn gave a presentation on clouds at Norlite Nursing Center(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nursing home received a special visit from a meteorologist Thursday.

TV6′s very own Cameron Chinn visited Norlite Nursing Center Thursday. He gave a presentation on clouds and their relation to the weather. From funnel clouds to cumulonimbi, residents learned about different cloud types and how to identify them.

The event was a way for residents to connect to the community.

“We love to have individuals from the community come in and talk to our residents,” said Amy Frailey, Norlite activities director. “It helps keep them connected to the community. It’s also good for community members to see what residents actually do in long-term care facilities such as Norlite.”

After the presentation, Chinn gave residents a sneak peek at the weather forecast.

