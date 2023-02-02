Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Head Coach Dan Mettlach and the Michigan Tech football program are pleased to announce 30 student-athletes have penned a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies in the fall of 2023.

Michigan Tech’s incoming class features players from the states of, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, including six from the Upper Peninsula.

“I’m extremely excited about the class that we signed,” commented coach Mettlach. “All of these student-athletes are great fits for both our university and our football program. I can’t say enough good things about our staff and their willingness to continue recruiting hard through both the coaching transition and also the holiday season. It was all hands-on deck and they did a tremendous job. Special thanks to dining services, our admissions team, faculty, and staff for providing all the information about Michigan Tech to our recruits and sharing what our program is all about.

“This offseason, we felt we needed to fill some voids on the offensive and defensive lines. I’m very happy with the guys we have coming in to address those spots. With the wide-receiver group set to graduate in about two years, we wanted to re-load at the skill spots as well. We’re very excited about a number of positions we recruited for, including a talented young quarterback. It wasn’t just about filling holes for us, but also about bringing in the most skilled and strong academic student-athletes available.”

The 2023 fall schedule will be released at a future date.

Michael Bailey – LB – 6′0″ – 200 – Walled Lake, Michigan – Walled Lake Western

Introduction Video

97 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three sacks, two passes deflected

First Team All-State

All-Conference (x2)

Honorable Mention Dream Team

All-Region

Academic All-State, Scholar Athlete Award

Defensive Player of the Year

Team Captain

Led team in tackles and receiving yards

Rowland Ball – OL – 6-4″ – 290 – Lake City, Michigan – Lake City

Introduction Video

48 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumble, one fumble recovery, field goal block, one punt block

All-Conference

Cadillac News All-Area Dream Team

MHSFCA All-Region

HCFCA Lineman of the Year

Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance Award, Leadership/Mentorship Program

Team Captain

Team Offensive Lineman of the Year, Team Defensive Lineman of the Year

Trojan Iron Man Award

Nate Benninger – RB – 6′0″ – 190 – Marquette, Michigan – Marquette Senior High School

Introduction Video

29 catches for 182 yards, two touchdowns, 23 carries, 152 yards, one touchdown

61 tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown

All-Conference Wide Receiver

Honor Roll (x4)

Team Offensive Player of the Year

Team Captain

Jaiden Bolden – CB – 6′0″ – 180 – Rochester, Michigan – Rochester High School

Introduction Video

51 tackles, one interception, five passes broken up, four tackles for loss, 51 tackles as a senior

499 yards receiving, 793 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns as a senior

All-League (x3)

All-North Honorable Mention

Academic All-State (x3), Scholar Athlete

Team Captain

Team Blue-White Award (recognizes character and leadership)

Alex Bueno – QB – 6′0″ – 180 – Rochester Hills, Michigan – Rochester High School

Introduction Video

All-Region

All-Conference

Four-year varsity letterwinner

Honor Roll, Academic All-State

Team Most Valuable Player

Team Captain

Peter Closner – TE – 6′4″ – 225 – Marquette, Michigan – Marquette Senior High School

Introduction Video

First Team All-State Linebacker

UP All-Star, UP Dream Team Tight End

National Honor Society, Athlete of the Month

Team Captain, Team Most Valuable Player

Team leader in receiving yards, catches, touchdowns, tackles, and sacks

Matthew Daanen – OL – 6′6″ – 230 – De Pere, Wisconsin – West De Pere High School

Introduction Video

First Team All-FRCC

Second Team All-FRCC

Academic High Honor

Member of team State runner-up

Packers 11-on-11 Champions

Hunter Del Re – TE – 6′4″ – 220 – Mundelein, Illinois – Carmel

Introduction Video

28 receptions, four touchdowns as a senior

Team Captain

Three-year varsity starter

Co-Conference Championship team member, State qualifier

National Honor Society, High Honor Roll

Joey Donahue – LB – 6′2″ – 210 – Traverse City, Michigan – Traverse City St. Francis

Introduction Video

119 tackles, 69 solo tackles, one punt block, two forced fumbles, seven passes broken up

AP All-State, Detroit Free Press All-State, Coach’s Association All-State, Detroit News All-State

Team Defensive Most Valuable Player, Co-Team Overall Most Valuable Player

Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player

Record Eagle Dream Team Most Valuable Player

Scholar Athlete

Mason Folkers – LB – 6′2″ – 210 – Madison, Wisconsin – Edgewood High School

Introduction Video

398 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, 1,083 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns

71 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

All-City Linebacker

Second Team All-Conference Linebacker

Honorable Mention All-Conference Quarterback

Academic All-State

Four-year letterwinner

Kyle Gettemy – LB – 6′2″ – 205 – Yorkville, Illinois – Yorkville

Introduction Video

78 tackles, one interception for touchdown, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two blocked punts

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Kendall County Now All-Area Team

Honor Roll (x4)

Academic All-Conference (x2)

Team Defensive Most Valuable Player

Luke Gorzinski – WR – 5′10″ – 175 – Powers, Michigan – North Central High School

Introduction Video

4,795 yards passing, 70 passing touchdowns (career)

4,122 yards rushing, 72 rushing touchdowns (career)

910 yards receiving, 13 receiving touchdowns (career)

209 tackles, four sacks, 15 interceptions (career)

All-State Quarterback (x3 – eight man)

State Player of the Year

Eight Man Defensive Player of the Year

All-UP Dream Team Offense (x4), All-UP Dream Team Defense (x4)

Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Citizenship Award, Student Council President, Healthy Youth Coalition President

Team Captain (x4)

Team Most Valuable Player (x3)

John Hagelstein – LB/ATH – 6′5″ – 200 – Traverse City, Michigan – Traverse City St. Francis

Introduction Video

16 receptions for 349 yards, four touchdowns, 73 tackles (35 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions,

14 yards rushing, Team leader in receiving yards and receptions

Prep RedZone All-Championship Defense

All-Conference Honorable Mention Linebacker

Member of regular season undefeated team, district champion, regional champion, State runner-up

Gauge Heikkinen – DT – 6′1″ – 265 – Clarkston, Michigan – Clarkston High School

Introduction Video

4.97 40-yard dash, 4.6 shuttle, 550 squat, 325 bench, 600 deadlift

Powerlifting State Champion

OAA All-Conference

First Team All-Region

Spirit of the Wolf Team Award

Dorian Hill – WR – 5′8″ – 155 – Lake Orion, Michigan – Lake Orion High School

Introduction Video

All-State Track & Field

First Team OAA All-League Receiver

Three-year varsity football letterwinner

Team Captain

Team Most Outstanding Receiver (x2)

Lamp of Learning Honor Roll

Student Council Executive Board

Ethan Hull – WR – 6′3″ – 180 – Ithaca, Michigan – Ithaca High School

Introduction Video

1,287 all-purpose yards, 46 receptions, 963 yards, 12 touchdowns, 21 yards per catch

First Team All-Conference (x2)

First Team All-Region (x2)

First Team All-District (x2)

First Team AP All-State, First Team Detroit News All-State, MHSFCA First Team All-State

Saginaw Area Dream Team, Lansing Area Dream Team

Legacy All-Star Game

Team Ithaca Best Wide Receiver (x2)

All-State (Baseball)

Honor Roll (x4)

Darius Jones Jr. – LB – 6′1″ – 225 – Neenah, Wisconsin – Neenah High School

Introduction Video

65 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, six catches for 71 yards

First Team All-Conference Linebacker (x2)

First Team All-Conference Punter (x2)

All-Region Outside Linebacker

Academic All-State

Team Captain, Football Leadership Council

Brendan Keahl – DL – 6′3″ – 240 – Metamora, Michigan – Lapeer High School

Introduction Video

68 tackles ,8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception as a senior

First Team All-Conference Saginaw Valley League (x2)

Flint Area Dream Team (x2)

All-Region

Saginaw Valley League Academic Award (x3)

Three-year varsity starter

Judah Kinne – DL – 6′2″ – 240 – Metamora, Michigan – Lake Orion High School

Introduction Video

52 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks as senior

Team leading tackler

All-State Wrestling (x2)

Honor Roll (x4)

Academic All-Conference (x4)

Scholar-Athlete Award (x4)

Bryce Kurncz – WR – 6′2″ – 170 – DeWitt, Michigan – DeWitt High School

Introduction Video

1,409 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns, 797 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior

2,373 all-purpose yards, touchdowns single-season school record

1,559 career rushing yards, 19 touchdowns, 1,382 receiving yards, 21 receiving touchdowns

437 yards passing for five touchdowns

67 tackles and four interceptions at cornerback

AP All-State First Team Wide Receiver, Detroit Free Press First Team All-State, Detroit News First Team All-State, Michigan High School Football Coaches Association First Team

Lansing State Journal Dream Team, Lansing State Journal All-Area

Capital Area Activities Conference Blue Division All-League (x2)

National Honor Society

Team Captain, Team Offensive Player of the Year, SISU Award

Kaden McDonald – DB – 6′2″ – 180 – Gladwin, Michigan – Gladwin High School

Introduction Video

­64 tackles, 1 forced fumble, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries as a senior

19 receptions, 282 yards, four touchdowns as a senior

Season interception school record (six)

MHSFCA All-State Defensive Back (x2)

JPC First Team Defensive Back (x3)

JPC Honorable Mention (freshman)

JPC First Team Wide Receiver (x3)

JPC Second Team Wide Receiver (freshman)

Honor Roll (x4)

Member of undefeated state championship team

Member of regional and district championship team

Member of conference championship team (x2)

Lincoln McKinnon – DL – 6′3″ – 256 – Gladwin, Michigan – Gladwin High School

Introduction Video

Six sacks, 61 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss

First Team All-State

All-Region

All-Conference

Golden Helmet

Dream Team Selection

Academic All-State

Team Lineman Award

Team State Champions

Cole Myllyla – DB – 5′11″ – 170 – Kingsford, Michigan – Kingsford High School

Introduction Video

1,362 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns as a senior

Five career interceptions

All GNC Defensive Back (x2)

All GNC Running Back (x2)

All UP Dream Team Defensive Back

Honor Roll (x4)

Team Captain

Nic Nora – WR – 5′11″ – 170 – Kingsford, Michigan – Kingsford High School

Introduction Video

3,214 all-purpose yards, 31 touchdowns

AP First Team All-State Wide Receiver

First Team All-Region (x2)

All UP Dream Team (x2)

First Team All-Conference (x2)

School career receptions record, school career receiving yards record, school return touchdowns record

Honor Roll (x4)

Team Captain (x2)

Josiah Peramaki – LB – 6′0″ – 190 – Munising, Michigan – Munising High School

Introduction Video

1,750 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns, 105 tackles, seven sacks as a senior

20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries as a senior

Career: 2,950 rushing yards, 45 touchdowns, 154 tackles, eight sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hurries

All-Conference First Team Running Back (x2)

Conference Offensive Player of the Year

UPSSA All-UP Dream Team Running Back

MHSFCA All-Region Running Back (x2)

AP All-State Running Back Second Team

Honor Roll, Academic All-State, National Honor Society

Member of two conference championship teams (x2)

Member of regional championship team

Micaiah Peramaki – LB – 6′0″ – 202 – Munising, Michigan – Munising High School

Introduction Video

1,415 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns, 15 tackles, 15 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hurries

All-Conference First Team (x2)

UPSSA All-UP Dream Team (x2)

Team Most Valuable Player

Team Captain, Academic All-State, Honor Roll (x4), National Honor Society

Member of District, Regional, and Conference Championship team (x2)

Nolan Schopp – DL – 6′2″ – 240 – Johnson Creek, Wisconsin – Kettle Moraine High School

Introduction Video

118 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, six sacks, one safety, 28 receptions, 415 receiving yards, six touchdowns

116 rushing attempts, 683 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns

First Team All-Conference Outside Linebacker and Fullback/Tight End

Honorable Mention All-Conference Punter

First Team All-Region Outside Linebacker and Fullback/Tight End

First Team All-State Outside Linebacker and Fullback/Tight End

WIAA Division II State Championship Most Valuable Player

Member of National Honor Society

Team second best defense in state of Wisconsin

Caden VanSickle – OL – 6′4″ – 265 – Manistee, Michigan – Manistee High School

Introduction Video

First Team All-Conference Offensive Tackle (x2)

First Team All-Region Offensive Tackle (x2)

AP Second Team All-State Offensive Tackle

AP First Team All-State Offensive Tackle

Traverse City Dream Team First Team Offensive Tackle

MLIVE Muskegon Dream Team First Team Offensive Tackle

Manistee Lineman of the Year (x2)

Javon Williams – CB – 5′10″ – 170 – Warren, Michigan – De La Salle High School

Introduction Video

35 tackles, one forced fumble

Member of two state championship teams

Character and Leader Award

Member of National Honor Society

Honor Roll (x4)

Dawson Zuiderveen – DL – 6′3″ – 230 – Kalamazoo, Michigan – Kalamazoo Hackett High School

Introduction Video

24 sacks, team leader in tackles for loss

Three-year varsity starter

Member of regional final team, district championship team

All-State, All-Region, All-Conference

Kalamazoo Dream Team

Team Captain, Team Defensive Player of the Year

Member of National Honor Society

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.