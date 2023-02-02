Pete Heyrman, creator of Munising scholarship for athletes, dies

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man well known in the community for his generosity and courage has died.

Forty six-year-old Peter Heyrman Jr., who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, died on Feb. 1.

Heyrman was known around the community for establishing the The Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship. When the scholarship was created, it was granted to one Munising Varsity Football player who isn’t a starter.

Each of the last four years, one male and one female student-athlete at Munising High School received a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship was a 2014 addition to the trophy Pete began rewarding 28 years ago.

Pete graduated from Munising High School in 1995. According to his obituary, he was a member of the track and football team and would drive his wheelchair through rain or snow for a couple of miles to get to pregame practice.

TV6 spoke with Brad Heyrman, Pete’s brother in Oct. 2022. During the interview, he said doctors told the family Pete wasn’t expected to live past 25 and that he wants the scholarship to continue years after his brother dies.

A visitation will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. The family requested that memorial donations be made to the Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship Fund, N7237 Indiantown Road, Munising, MI 49862.

