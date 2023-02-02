NMU football signs 12 on National Signing Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On National Signing Day 2023, the Northern Michigan University football team has added 12 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The newcomers make up the first incoming class for the new Green and Gold regime under first-year head coach Shane Richardson and company.

The 12 signees along with two other roster additions will see eight on offense, four on the defensive side of the ball, and two specialists.

Noah Dobert | RB | 5′11 | 190 | Dearborn, Mich. Dobert played for Dearborn, where he accumulated 1,743 all-purpose yards this past season, scoring 20 TD. He averaged 12.7 yds/carry. Dobert was named First Team All-State, All-Conference, and All-Region. In his junior season, he racked up 1,500 yards and scored 14 times. He was named All-Conference. Dobert will major in Mechanical Engineering Technology at NMU.

Owen Halverson | K/P | 6′0 | 180 | Middleton, Wis. Halverson played high school football at Middleton, where he was 3/4 on FGs, had a 75% touchback percentage, and had a 40-yard punting average this past season. He was named a Second Team selection. Halverson will take to Exercise Science at NMU as his major.

Aidan Hoard | QB | 6′4 | 200 | Frankenmuth, Mich. Son of NMU Hall of Fame QB Matt Hoard, Aidan helped lead Frankenmuth to a 13-1 record this past season, where they were Conference, District, and Regional Champions as well as state runner-up. He completed 63-115 passes for 1,483 yards and 18 TD. On the ground, he ran for another 718 yards and 11 TD. Hoard received All-Region, All-Conference, and Miller Sports Time Player of the Week accolades. He will major in Financial Management at NMU.

Jax Hertel | LB | 6′2 | 215 | Walworth, Wis. Hertel joins the ‘Cats from Big Foot HS in Wisconsin. Last season, he recorded 73 tackles (13 for loss) and had over 1,000 rushing yards. He was a First Team All-Conference LB and RB, First Team All-Region LB, and All-State Honorable Mention LB. In his junior season, he was Second Team All-Conference after 70 tackles.

Karson King | WR | 5′10 | 180 | Kankakee, Ill. King played for Kankakee High School, where he helped his team to an 8-3 record this past season by recording 38 receptions for 503 yards and 5 TD. He was a team captain and awarded Offensive MVP. In his junior season, he had 48 catches for 570 yards and 10 TD, as his team went 13-1 and finished as state runner-up. He received the Most Improved Player award in 2021. King will major in Athletic Coaching at NMU.

Cuinn Larsh | K/P | 5′11 | 185 | Monona, Wis. Larsh played high school for Monona, where he was an All-Conference Honorable Mention at WR this past season, and First Team All-Conference and All-Area in 2021. Larsh will major in Pre-Engineering at Northern.

Joe Mueller | DE | 6′4 | 220 | Madison, Wis. Mueller played high school football at Vel Phillips Memorial, where he played 95% of downs this past season. On offense, he snagged 22 catches for 447 yards and 7 TD. In the trenches on the other side of the ball, he recorded 80 tackles, 11 TFL, seven sacks, 3 PAT blocks, and a pair of forced fumbles. At TE, Mueller was First Team All-Region, All-Conference, and All-City. As a DE, he again garnered All-City and All-Conference accolades. As a team captain, he received Team MVP, First Team Academic All-State, and was an ESPN Madison Player of the Week. Mueller also received All-Conference Honorable Mention at DE. He will be majoring in Criminal Justice at NMU.

Zach Person | WR | 6′4 | 220 | Kingsford, Mich. Joining the ‘Cats after playing a year at Toledo, Person played high school football at Kingsford, where he was a First Team All-State receiver in both his junior and senior seasons. Person will major in Financial Management at NMU.

Adam Saleh | S | 6′3 | 190 | Dearborn, Mich. Related to New York Jets Head Coach and former Wildcat Robert Saleh, Adam had seven pass breakups, 51 tackles, and a pair of INTs this past season. He was also a QB, recording 2,760 all-purpose yards and 25 TD. Saleh received Team MVP. In his junior season, he had 44 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three INTs. He will major in Pre-Dentistry at Northern.

Graycen Shepherd | DE | 6′3 | 240 | Whitehall, Mich. Shepherd played high school football at Whitehall Senior High. He helped lead his team to an 11-1 record, finishing as Conference and District Champions. Shepherd was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Area, and was selected to the Muskegon Area Dream Team. Shepherd will major in Psychology at NMU.

Andrew Stewart | DB | 6′3 | 190 | Brighton, Mich. Stewart played high school football at Brighton, where he recorded 96 tackles this past season and helped lead his team to an 8-2 record. In his junior year, Stewart managed 86 tackles with three interceptions. He will major in Pre-Medicine at Northern.

Ryan Susnar | OL | 6′2 | 270 | Channahon, Ill. Susnar played high school at Minooka Community High. He was named All-Conference and Academic All-State in each of the past two seasons. Susnar will major in Education at NMU.

Other Roster Additions

Charles Christensen | OT/LS | 6′5 | 250 | Iron Mountain, Mich. Christensen joins Northern after playing high school at Kingsford. In his senior year, he allowed just one sack. He earned the “Hustle Award” at West Iron Camp in 2022. He helped lead his team to a runner-up finish in the District Championship. Christensen will major in Pre-Medicine at Northern.

Franko Williams | WR | 6′0 | 160 | Waukesha, Wis. Williams joins the Wildcats after playing high school for Waukesha North. This past season, he hauled in 53 receptions for 841 yards. Williams found the endzone for 8 TD, leading to a First Team All-Conference selection. In his junior season, he managed 31 catches for 453 yards, scoring three times. He was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Williams will be majoring in Accounting at NMU.

