M-28 closed between Chocolay Township, Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 5:00 p.m. eastern time Thursday, M-28 is closed between Munising and Kawbawgam Road in Chocolay Township.

Lake-effect snow showers continue over the northwest wind lake-effect snow belts Thursday evening. Blowing snow is creating very low visibility along parts of the Lake Superior shore.

For an alternate route between Harvey and Munising, drivers should use US-41 and M-94.

This story will be updated.

**M-28 is closed between Munising and Kawbawgam Rd. in Chocolay Township due to poor road and weather conditions.** pic.twitter.com/H9xIxNdZOc — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) February 2, 2023

