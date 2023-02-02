M-28 closed between Chocolay Township, Munising

Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 5:00 p.m. eastern time Thursday, M-28 is closed between Munising and Kawbawgam Road in Chocolay Township.

Lake-effect snow showers continue over the northwest wind lake-effect snow belts Thursday evening. Blowing snow is creating very low visibility along parts of the Lake Superior shore.

For an alternate route between Harvey and Munising, drivers should use US-41 and M-94.

This story will be updated.

