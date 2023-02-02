Lake effect snow continues as frostbiting temps creep in

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts falls moderate to heavy through Friday morning -- especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and eastern counties. Coupled with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph, patchy blowing snow can degrade driving visibility along the slick, snow-covered roads.

Another Northern Canada-based system brushes the U.P. late Friday night through Saturday morning to bring light to moderate snow chances, then diminishing briefly before the lake effect snow machine activates over the northwest wind belts again Sunday afternoon.

Next week, a shifting southwesterly jet stream brings milder air to the region, with potential thaw for some areas.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; moderate to heavy in the Copper Country and east, fewer and lighter south central; whiteout conditions possible; wind chill values from -30s to -10s

>Lows: -20s to -0s (coldest interior)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing late afternoon before snow showers return late evening; blustery

>Highs: 0s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, diminishing late

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers spreading in the evening; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.