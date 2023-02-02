KCC Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards requests final nominations before cut-off

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) is requesting final nominations for their annual Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards (KCSA).

The event highlights individuals and groups that have made a significant impact in the community over the last year.

“The Keweenaw Sparkplug Awards are a community-based awards system that we do once a year,” said KCC President Penny Milkey. “There’s eight different categories and we’re asking the community to nominate people for those categories.”

Categories include Community Contributor of the Year, Project of the Year and Customer Service.

The KCC is looking for additional nominees in some of the categories.

“We’re looking for more nominees for First Responder, which includes police, fire, or EMS,” continued Milkey. “And Youth Contributor of the Year, which is anyone 18 and younger that goes to the school systems that made a difference in the community.”

Nominations close on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Awards will be announced at the KCSA dinner on Mar. 2 at Michigan Tech University’s Union Memorial Building.

To nominate an individual or group, you can fill out a nomination form here.

“It’s very easy and quick to fill out,” added Milkey. “You need the person’s name or the business name, a contact for that business or person, and then you give a brief description on why you think they deserve the recognition.”

