Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba

Escanaba, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time.

Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.

Kathy Woodbury knew Tara and Jerry from church. She said they were very much involved with the community.

“Their impact is profound. Not only with sports but also with religion, with everything, their kindness and love,” Woodbury said.

According to their obituary, Jerry worked as an inspector for the State of Michigan FDA. He loved basketball, wrestling and singing karaoke.

Meanwhile, Tara was the Great Start Director at the Delta Schoolcraft-ISD. She also volunteered for various organizations in Delta County. She enjoyed snowshoeing, waterskiing and playing with her dog, Sadie.

“Absolutely remarkable. They would do anything for anybody and it’s amazing that the community is coming out to help them and family and friends,” Woodbury said.

They left behind three children, two of whom are still at Escanaba High School. A funeral service will be held tomorrow at 11 am at St. Anne’s Church in Escanaba. Escanaba Area Public Schools will be closed so students and staff can attend.

If you would donate to the Weaver Family GoFundMe, click here. Your donation will help with funeral costs and expenses for their kids. So far, the family has raised $180,000 of its $200,000 goal.

