Gov. Whitmer appoints 3 NMU alumni to Board of Trustees

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to the state universities’ boards of trustees, Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, Natural Resources Commission, Michigan Tax Tribunal, and the Michigan Women’s Commission. Among those appointments were 4 Upper Peninsula residents.

Article VIII § 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963 establishes that Michigan’s institutions of higher education, that are established by law as having authority to grant baccalaureate degrees, shall each be governed by a Board of Control which shall be a body corporate. The Board has general supervision of the institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds. The Board also, as often as necessary, elects a president of the institution under its supervision. Each Board of Control consists of eight members appointed by the Governor for eight-year terms.

Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees

Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham , of Baraga, is the CEO for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. She has experience of working in the health insurance industry and tribal government. LaPointe-Dunham has also served on various boards, including the Lake Superior Community Partnership Board of Directors, Michigan Fitness Foundation Board of Directors, Great Lakes Sports Commission Board of Directors, Northern Michigan University President’s Committee on Diversity, and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health, and Sports. Ms. Lapointe-Dunham earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Sciences from Northern Michigan University and a master’s degree in Management, Strategy, and Leadership from Michigan State University. Ms. LaPointe-Dunham is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. She succeeds Tami Seavoy whose term has expired.

Steven Lindberg , of Marquette served as a State Representative for the 109th district from 2007-2012 and is a former educator and small business owner. Mr. Lindberg served as a board member of the Marquette Area Regional History Center, as a member of the Marquette County ski patrol, and is currently a team member of the Marquette County Sheriff Department’s Search and Rescue. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Guidance Counseling from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Lindberg is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2028. He succeeds Jason Morgan who has resigned.

Greg M. Toutant , of Negaunee, is the CEO of Great Lakes Recovery Center and has been with the company for over 20 years. He has served on several boards, including the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, Marquette County Community Corrections Board, the Negaunee Public School Board, the Negaunee Area Community Fund, Mitchell United Methodist Church, Upper Peninsula Mental Health Advisory Committee, and the Upper Peninsula Steering Team. Mr. Toutant earned his Bachelor of Science from Northern Michigan University and master’s degree in Education Counseling from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. Mr. Toutant is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. He succeeds Robert Mahaney whose term has expired.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Central Michigan University Board of Trustees

Dr. Denise Mallett , of Detroit, is a partner at Marygrove Consulting, working with predominantly Black and Hispanic-serving college programs on management services and professional development. Previously, she has held leadership roles at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, Marygrove College, Wayne County Community College, and the University of Detroit Mercy. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Detroit College of Business, a Master of Arts from Marygrove College, a Doctor of Education from Wayne State University, and a Diversity & Inclusion Certification from Cornell University. Dr. Mallett is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. She succeeds Richard Studley whose term has expired.

Todd Regis , of Flat Rock, is the vice president and director of legislative and community affairs with United Food and Commercial International Union Local 951. He also serves as Director of the UFCW Local 951 Foundation. Mr. Regis is a former commissioner for the Michigan Commission on Agriculture and Rural Development, he has served as a member of the Potter Park Zoo Advisory Board and has served on both the Michigan Food Policy Council and the Michigan Food Security Council. He attended Western Michigan University, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business and Marketing. Mr. Regis is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. He succeeds Robert Wardrop II whose term has expired.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents

Marques Thomey , of Plymouth, is the director of business development & real estate at Wayne County Airport Authority. He previously served as a City of Plymouth Commissioner from 2018 to 2021 and served on the Eastern Michigan University Alumni Association Board of Directors from 2011 to 2017 – including a term as president. Mr. Thomey received a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management Technology from Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Science in Leadership from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Mr. Thomey is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. He succeeds Dennis Beagen whose term has expired.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Ferris State University Board of Trustees

Michael Fisher , of Lansing, currently serves as an associate general counsel for the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan. After graduating law school, he joined Miller Canfield, Paddock and Stone as an associate attorney in the Energy, Environmental, and Regulatory Practice Group. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center, Master of Public Administration from Central Michigan University, and Bachelor of Science in Environmental Biology from Ferris State University. Mr. Fisher is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. He succeeds Rupesh Srivastava whose term has expired.

Michael Ryan , Ph.D., of Big Rapids, is a former professor for the Ferris State University Department of Biological Sciences. Dr. Ryan retired in 2017 after teaching at Ferris for 40 years. During his time at Ferris, Dr. Ryan was the president of the Ferris Faculty Association and a member of the Michigan Education Association Board of Directors, Michigan Association for Higher Education Board of Directors, and several Ferris State committees. He holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology from SUNY at Buffalo School of Medicine, a Master of Science in Biology from Duquesne University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from St. Vincent College. Dr. Ryan is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2026.

Vivian TerMaat , of Ada, is the chief executive officer for Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore in Grand Rapids. Previously, she was chief advancement officer for Wedgwood Christian Services. She is active in West Michigan as a part of the Grand Rapids Economic Club, the Association of Fundraising Executives, Inforum West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. TerMaat received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in Management from Aquinas College. She is also a Certified Fundraising Executive. Mrs. TerMaat is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. She succeeds Ana Ramirez-Saenz whose term has expired.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees

Ronald Hall , of Bloomfield Township, is the president and chief executive officer of Bridgewater Interiors LLC, an automotive interior manufacturing firm. Before this, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and then worked as an associate attorney at Dykema and as a corporate attorney at Johnson Controls. Mr. Hall serves on several executive boards, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago – Detroit Branch, Corewell Health, the Skillman Foundation, the Detroit Regional Chamber. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Pointe and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School. Mr. Hall is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. He succeeds Victor Cardenas whose term has expired.

Shelley Padnos , of Fennville, is the executive vice president of PADNOS, which buys, processes and sells paper, plastics, metals and more for industrial and commercial clients. Before this, Padnos was the president of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, the national trade association representing scrap processors and recyclers across North America. Ms. Padnos has served on the Grand Valley University Foundation board of directors and has served as former Chair of the Board of Trustees of Grand Valley State University. Ms. Padnos earned her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and Juris Doctorate from Thomas Cooley Law School. Ms. Padnos is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. She succeeds Megan Sall whose term has expired.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Western Michigan University Board of Trustees

Kelly Burris , of Detroit, is the owner of Burris Law, PLLC, an intellectual property law firm in Detroit. Burris previously served as an Associate and Partner at Brinks Gilson & Lione, as well as Harness, Dickney, & Pierce firms. She established the Burris Family Flight Science Scholarship in 2015. Burris has served on several boards, including the Michigan Aeronautics Commission and the Board of Directors of the Yankee Air Museum. She received her Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from Western Michigan University, Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from Washington University, and Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University. Ms. Burris is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2024.

Jon Hoadley , of Kalamazoo, currently works as the membership and engagement director for Michigan Donor Alliance. He previously served as a State Representative for the 60th House District and minority vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. Prior to his service in the House, Mr. Hoadley was the president of Badland Strategies, LLC and is engaged with several nonprofit organizations such as CARES HIV/AIDS Service Organization, Mother of Hope, OutFront Kalamazoo, Equality Michigan, and LGBT Detroit. Mr. Hoadley earned his Bachelor of Arts in Social Relations and Women’s Studies from Michigan State University and is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration degree at Western Michigan University. Mr. Hoadley is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. He succeeds William Johnston whose term has expired.

Lisa Williams , of Southfield, is Principal at The School at Marygrove in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. She has been a principal for almost 10 years, having also served in the role in Ferndale High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Randolph Career and Technical Center. In addition, she has also worked as an educational improvement consultant and as a teacher. Williams currently serves as vice president of the Western Michigan University Alumni Association Board of Directors and on the Minerva Education and Development Foundation Board of Trustees. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University. Ms. Williams is appointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2030. She succeeds Jeff Rinvelt whose term has expired.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Natural Resources Commission

David Nyberg , of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior to his current position he served as the Director of Governor Snyder’s Northern Michigan office. He holds a Juris Doctorate and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from Michigan State University. Mr. Nyberg is reappointed to represent Independents for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2026.

John Walters , of Gaylord, is the Territory Sales Manager for Palmer Donavin. Prior to this, he held similar roles for Capital Lumber, Roseburg Forest Products, and Weyerhaeuser. Walters served on the Natural Resources Commission from 2018 to 2020 and was chair of the Fisheries and Wildlife committee during that time. He also served on the Rural Development Fund Board and the Natural Resources Advisory Council under Governor Snyder. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Walters is appointed to represent Republicans for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2026. He succeeds Keith Creagh whose term has expired.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish and is authorized to designate game species and authorize the establishment of the first open season for animals through the issuance of orders.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority

Andrew Doctoroff , of Huntington Woods, is an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan Law School and operates his own consultancy, Andrew S. Doctoroff Consulting. He is a former Senior Advisor to Governor Snyder and an equity partner with Honigman, Miller, Schwartz, and Cohn. He previously served on the Detroit-Wayne Port Authority. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School and his Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard College. Mr. Doctoroff is appointed to represent Independents, for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 12, 2026. He succeeds Michael Nystrom whose term has expired.

Kimberly Webb , of Chesterfield, is the Associate Vice President – Municipal Transportation Practice Leader at HNTB. Prior to this she had a 33-year career with the Michigan Department of Transportation, most recently as the Director of the Southeast Region. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University. Ms. Webb is appointed to represent Democrats, for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 12, 2026. She succeeds Anthony England whose term has expired.

Paul F. Novak , of Detroit, is the managing attorney of the Detroit office of the national law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, PC. He previously worked as a partner at Milberg, LLP in Detroit, senior counsel at Clark Hill PLC in Lansing, and chief legal counsel for the City of Lansing. Mr. Novak also served as an assistant attorney general for the State of Michigan for 15 years. Mr. Novak holds a Bachelor of Arts in Socioeconomic Policy Problems and Master of Arts in Economics, both from Michigan State University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law. Mr. Novak is reappointed for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring December 12, 2026.

The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA) oversees the construction and operation of a tunnel in bedrock beneath the waters of the Straits of Mackinac. The tunnel will house a replacement segment for the Line 5 petroleum pipelines that currently sit on the bottom of the Straits and will accommodate other utilities to improve infrastructure connections between the peninsulas. MSCA will own the tunnel after its construction and provide independent oversight throughout its life.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Tax Tribunal

Ms. Patricia L. Halm , of East Lansing, has been designated as Chair of the Michigan Tax Tribunal for a term commencing February 1, 2023, and expiring at the pleasure of The Governor. Judge Halm was re-appointed to the Tribunal in August 2020 to fulfil a partial term. She was first appointed to the Tribunal in 2003 and served as Chair from 2007 to 2011. Ms. Halm holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctorate from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

The Michigan Tax Tribunal is an administrative court that hears tax appeals for all Michigan taxes. Most of the Tribunal’s appeals involve property tax; however, the Tribunal also hears business and individual tax disputes.

This designation is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Women’s Commission

Dr. Geneva Williams of Detroit is designated as Vice Chair of the Michigan Women’s Commission for a term commencing February 2, 2023, and expiring at the pleasure of the governor. Dr. Williams is the chief executive officer of Dr. Geneva Speaks, LLC., where she provides leadership and personal development coaching and nonprofit consulting. Dr. Williams was the first female executive vice president for the United Way of Southeastern Michigan, and a co-founder and former president of Black Family Development, Inc. She earned her Doctor of Education with a concentration in Educational Leadership and Public Policy from Wayne State University.

The Michigan Women’s Commission reviews the status of women in Michigan, directs attention to critical problems confronting women, and recognizes women’s accomplishments and contributions to Michigan.

This designation is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

