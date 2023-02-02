Feeding America to make multiple UP stops Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America is holding multiple distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Thursday.

The first event is being held in Marquette County; it will be located at building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at KI Sawyer. Food distribution is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The second event is being held in Dickinson County; it will take place at the Norway Community Food Pantry at 130 O’Dill Drive. Food will begin to be distributed starting at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Both Feeding America Food Pantry events are drive-thru events, it is requested that those who plan to pick up food please stay in their vehicles.

To view the entire Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, as well as the other services they offer, click here.

