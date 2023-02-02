Feeding America to make multiple UP stops Thursday

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America is holding multiple distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Thursday.

The first event is being held in Marquette County; it will be located at building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at KI Sawyer. Food distribution is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The second event is being held in Dickinson County; it will take place at the Norway Community Food Pantry at 130 O’Dill Drive. Food will begin to be distributed starting at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Both Feeding America Food Pantry events are drive-thru events, it is requested that those who plan to pick up food please stay in their vehicles.

