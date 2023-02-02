Camp Batawagama registration to begin March 1 for summer 2023

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular and beloved U.P. summer camp is opening its registration next month.

The Iron County Youth Camp, known as Camp Batawagama, will be open for six weeks of youth camp this summer. The camp is returning to pre-coronavirus procedures for Senior Days and Youth Camp. Kids from 9 to 16 can sign up for a week at camp, which is located at 909 Pentoga Trail, Crystal Falls.

Batawagama offers swimming, camping, watercraft instructions, and arts and crafts - a memorable week in nature with no cell phones.

The first week of Youth Camp starts June 18, and the last week ends July 29. Registration forms aren’t available until March 1, but program directors say to start planning for camp now.

“We get many campers from all over the country, and even from other countries countries outside of our continent,” said Matt Riutta, program director. “But we want to make sure that all Iron County and U.P. campers are ready for March 1.”

Click here to visit the Camp Batawagama website and see the full summer schedule.

