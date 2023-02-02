Brock Tessman wraps up first day as NMU president

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the first day on the job for Northern Michigan University’s 17th president.

Brock Tessman met with students and staff at the Northern Center Wednesday during the College of Business winter social as his day wrapped up. Tessman said his first day was amazing and he’s looking forward to getting to work with staff and students closer.

“It’s been a busy day but a great day,” said Tessman. “It’s fun today to be able to officially say it’s a great day to be a wildcat, and that’s from me and our family. I spent the day meeting with students, faculty and community members and had a chance to go meet with some school superintendents.”

Tessman said two of the things he wants to shed light on are admissions and retention. He said it’s important to recruit new students, but it’s also important to make sure current students have all the tools they need to be successful and are happy.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.