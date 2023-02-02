Arctic front brings snow & bitter cold

An arctic front sweeps through the area this morning with light snow. Then, lake-effect snow develops behind it. Intensity will be light in the west with more moderate intensity in the east. Conditions will also become breezy during the day with northwesterly winds having speeds of 15-25mph with gusts around 35mph. The breeziest conditions will be near Lake Superior which will create blowing snow, especially in the east. Otherwise, cold air filters in during the day. Temperatures plunge into the single numbers by the afternoon. By tomorrow morning wind chill readings will be down into the -20s. The weekend temperatures will be more seasonal with numbers in the 20s, which will be pleasant for outdoor activities and festivals. It will be short-lived as a warmer air mass moves in next week.

Today: Morning light snow then lake effect snow in the west and east with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Bitterly cold morning with light lake-effect snow showers in the east

>Highs: Single numbers

Saturday: Light snow showers early on

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Light snow showers in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Wet snow in the morning with a rain/snow mixture in the south

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

