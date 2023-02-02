AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the next few days, with wind chills dipping into the negatives. Extremely cold temperatures can wreak havoc on vehicle functionality. AAA offers the following tips to help motorists keep their vehicles road-ready:

AAA’s Arctic Air Advisory

Battery – Have the charging system tested to ensure its fully charged and in good condition.

Gas – Keep the tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Windshield washer fluid – Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze.

Engine Coolant – Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.

Vehicle Storage – Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.

Car doors – Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door, window glass, and frame.

Car Wash – Postpone until temps rise above freezing.

During single-digit cold snaps, calls for dead batteries and other service-related needs across Michigan are expected to jump. AAA offers these additional reminders:

Always travel with a cell phone and car charger.

AAA recommends that if motorists become stranded, it is best to stay with the vehicle. If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

Motorists requiring road service can request it:

Online at www.aaa.com

Via the AAA mobile app

Call 800.AAA-MICH

How to Go on Ice and Snow booklet, which can be downloaded Additional winter weather driving is available in AAA’sbooklet, which can be downloaded HERE

