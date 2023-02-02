$1.3 million awarded to UP businesses through Going Pro Talent Fund

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance.

U.P. Michigan Works! received a $1.3 million grant for the Going PRO Talent Fund. The money can be used by employers to train and retain current and newly hired employees. The organization will be accepting employer applications for its second round of the Talent Fund this year.

U.P. Michigan Works! said the fund helps keep companies in the U.P.

“The driving factor here is to keep our economy strong up here and keep workers that are in the U.P. up here,” said Jim Messer, U.P. Michigan Works! business services manager. “We really want to do everything we can to grow this economy where we live and reside. We’re very excited to do that.”

The second round of applications will be open May 1 until May 24. Businesses that are interested should contact Jim Messer by emailing jmesser@upmichiganworks.org. You can also call your local Michigan Works! at 1-800-285-9675.

