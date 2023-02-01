Woodland Elementary hosts STEM night, families explore community vendors

Students and families were able to interact with local businesses about how they use STEM in the workplace.
Families exploring BOSS Snowplow equipment
Families exploring BOSS Snowplow equipment(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and families gathered in Kingsford to learn about STEM companies. Kingsford’s Woodland Elementary hosted its annual “STEM night” Tuesday night.

Students and families were able to interact with local businesses about how they use STEM in the workplace. From demonstrations on outdoor equipment from BOSS Snowplow and Bacco Construction to learning to make paper from the Billerud Quinnesec Mill.

“I think getting these kids excited about future careers in STEM is one of the most important things that we can do,” said Katie Tomasoski, Billerud Technical and Quality senior manager. “They can take the lessons that they’re learning in their science or math classes and someday put those in practice in real life.”

Woodland Elementary staff said the event has grown since last year and they hope to see an even bigger turnout next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
1 dead, 1 injured in Wakefield Twp fatal snowmobile crash
The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
Hundreds of people attended the breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.
‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family

Latest News

For one of Heikinpäivä's final events of 2023, Finlandia University's Finnish American Folk...
Finlandia University’s Finnish American Folk School holds Heikinpäivä neckwarmer knitting class
MDHHS substance abuse index cites Schoolcraft County
MDHHS substance abuse index cites Schoolcraft County
Houghton Elementary School student parents are expressing concerns over the safety of drop-offs...
Houghton Elementary School parents express concerns over pick-up and drop-off safety
generic crash
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale