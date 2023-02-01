Woodland Elementary hosts STEM night, families explore community vendors

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and families gathered in Kingsford to learn about STEM companies. Kingsford’s Woodland Elementary hosted its annual “STEM night” Tuesday night.

Students and families were able to interact with local businesses about how they use STEM in the workplace. From demonstrations on outdoor equipment from BOSS Snowplow and Bacco Construction to learning to make paper from the Billerud Quinnesec Mill.

“I think getting these kids excited about future careers in STEM is one of the most important things that we can do,” said Katie Tomasoski, Billerud Technical and Quality senior manager. “They can take the lessons that they’re learning in their science or math classes and someday put those in practice in real life.”

Woodland Elementary staff said the event has grown since last year and they hope to see an even bigger turnout next year.

