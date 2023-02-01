UP agricultural collaboration offers cold storage grant

Produce at Marquette Food Co-op
Produce at Marquette Food Co-op(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula farms could receive grant funding through the U.P. Food Exchange and Superior Health Foundation.

The grant is worth $14,000 and will be used to install cold storage systems for U.P. farmers. Three winners--one each from the western, central and eastern counties--will be announced in March. Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Coordinator Sarah Monte said recipients will get more than just money.

“We’re also offering access to technical assistance from a former farmer who also did construction and access to food safety resources,” she said. “It’s really an all-encompassing grant and we’re really grateful because the funding for this grant actually came from the Superior Health Foundation.”

If you are interested in learning more about the cold storage grant, you can go to the U.P Food Exchange website here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
1 dead, 1 injured in Wakefield Twp fatal snowmobile crash
generic crash
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale
Credit: Rolf Peterson and Michigan Technological University
Pictures capture wolf fall through ice on Isle Royale

Latest News

TV6's Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair shows us where you can find new Little Free...
Little Free Libraries pop up around Delta County
TV6's Tristen Kendrick speaks with the MSP on some safe driving tips you can take on icy and...
Ice Driving
Michigan DNR
Michigan DNR offers funds through Wildlife Habitat Grant Program
The LIVE Art Program is breaking mental health stigma through art.
Great Lakes Recovery Center hosts LIVE Art Contest