UP agricultural collaboration offers cold storage grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula farms could receive grant funding through the U.P. Food Exchange and Superior Health Foundation.

The grant is worth $14,000 and will be used to install cold storage systems for U.P. farmers. Three winners--one each from the western, central and eastern counties--will be announced in March. Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Coordinator Sarah Monte said recipients will get more than just money.

“We’re also offering access to technical assistance from a former farmer who also did construction and access to food safety resources,” she said. “It’s really an all-encompassing grant and we’re really grateful because the funding for this grant actually came from the Superior Health Foundation.”

If you are interested in learning more about the cold storage grant, you can go to the U.P Food Exchange website here.

