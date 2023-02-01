Snowy, blustery before lightening up this weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A west-to-east jet stream prolongs the below seasonal temperature trend in Upper Michigan, plus the snow chances as a Northern Canada system clips the region early Thursday morning. Lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts follows after system passage Thursday, with moderate to heavy snow possible -- especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and eastern counties. Coupled with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph, patchy blowing snow can degrade driving visibility along the slick, snow-covered roads.

Another Northern Canada-based system brushes the U.P. late Friday night through Saturday morning to bring light to moderate snow chances, then diminishing briefly before the lake effect snow machine activates over the northwest wind belts again Sunday afternoon.

Next week, a shifting southwesterly jet stream brings milder air to the region, with potential thaw for some areas.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy north with moderate snow developing over the Copper Country, plus patchy blowing snow; snow spreading to the northern half of the U.P. Thursday morning

>Lows: 0s/10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts -- locally heavy in the Keweenaw and eastern counties near the Lake Superior shore, lighter and fewer snow showers south central; blustery northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 0/10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing late afternoon before snow showers return late evening; blustery

>Highs: 0s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, diminishing late

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers spreading in the evening; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s/40

