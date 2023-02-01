Ride through a tunnel of lights during the Freeze Yer Fanny fat bike race
Upper Michigan Today hits the road for episode 217
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes Wednesday’s show on the road to Love and Bicycles in Downtown Negaunee.
Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day before touching on the topics of fat tire biking and the upcoming Freeze Yer Fanny race.
Fat tire biking is growing in popularity, and to no surprise here in the Upper Peninsula.
Blake and Jon Becker of Love and Bicycles have options for you if you’re looking to purchase a new or refurbished fat bike, or if you simply want to take one for a spin for a short period.
The Downtown Negaunee bike shop is gearing up for the Freeze Yer Fanny Fat Bike Race, just one event taking place during the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival.
The race will start and end at Love and Bicycles and will feature different categories for different ages and abilities. You can register for the race online here.
And finally, Tia and Pavlina have some fun in the street on fat tire bikes.
You can learn more about Heikki Lunta and its festivities at forgenegaunee.com.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.