Ride through a tunnel of lights during the Freeze Yer Fanny fat bike race

Upper Michigan Today hits the road for episode 217
Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta ride fat bikes in Negaunee.
Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta ride fat bikes in Negaunee.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes Wednesday’s show on the road to Love and Bicycles in Downtown Negaunee.

Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day before touching on the topics of fat tire biking and the upcoming Freeze Yer Fanny race.

Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for Upper Michigan Today, LIVE at Love and Bicycles.

Fat tire biking is growing in popularity, and to no surprise here in the Upper Peninsula.

Blake and Jon Becker of Love and Bicycles have options for you if you’re looking to purchase a new or refurbished fat bike, or if you simply want to take one for a spin for a short period.

Fat tire biking is growing in popularity in the Upper Peninsula. You can try one out at Love and Bicycles.

The Downtown Negaunee bike shop is gearing up for the Freeze Yer Fanny Fat Bike Race, just one event taking place during the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival.

The race will start and end at Love and Bicycles and will feature different categories for different ages and abilities. You can register for the race online here.

How to register and what to know about the Freeze Yer Fanny fat bike race.

And finally, Tia and Pavlina have some fun in the street on fat tire bikes.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta have fun on fat bikes.

You can learn more about Heikki Lunta and its festivities at forgenegaunee.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Latest News

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta ride fat bikes in Negaunee.
Tia and Pavlina putz around on Fat Bikes - Upper Michigan Today episode 217 part 4
The route for the Freeze Yer Fanny fat bike race.
Freeze Yer Fanny Fat Bike Race - Upper Michigan Today episode 217 part 3
Jon and Blake Becker talk Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta about fat tire biking.
Fat Tire Biking in the UP - Upper Michigan Today episode 217 part 2
Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Love and Bicycles.
Upper Michigan Today LIVE at Love and Bicycles - episode 217 part 1