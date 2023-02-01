Organizers for Heikki Lunta Winter Fesitval put finishing touches on rail jam course

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are wrapping up for the annual Heikki Lunta Winter Festival this weekend. The festival takes place in downtown Negaunee this Friday and Saturday.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says organizers are working to ensure the festival is fun for all.

“We are getting ready for the 2023 Heikki Lunta Winter Festival,” Heffron said. “Behind me we are building the Heikki Lunta rail jam hill where we will have contestants going down on skis and snowboards doing tricks off of rails and other items, we have on this course here.”

Heffron says he hopes the free event helps bolster business in the area.

“The whole idea of having this event is to create economic development,” Heffron said. “It is being put on by the DDA and it is for the downtown businesses economic growth.”

The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop designed the course. Its owner Brandon Croney says this year the course has some new changes.

“This year we have changed couple locations of rails,” Croney said. “We have also tried to make a spine feature which they are working on right now. We are trying to make sure there are more features to hit and bonk so you have unlimited options.”

Croney says he hopes attendees have a new appreciation for the athletes.

“I want everyone to appreciate skiing and snowboarding and what these athletes do to the sport to grow and progress and appreciate how hard they work, and that parents, grandparents and families get to see these athletes preform at a high level,” Croney said.

Festivities for the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival begin Friday in downtown Negaunee across from the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company.

To view the whole schedule for the festival, visit its website for more information.

