Munising Bay full of crystal-clear ice

Munising Bay, Alger County, MI.
Munising Bay, Alger County, MI.(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In Alger County, there are some benefits to the frigid temperatures.

The cold weather has turned Munising Bay, commonly known as Grand Island Landing into a beautiful sight. The ice is crystal clear and looks like glass.

A Munising resident said he was surprised to see the ice in that condition.

“It’s so amazing, I haven’t seen anything like this since I was a little kid. I would really like to go find a pair of ice skates and go out there on my own,” said Jim Peterson.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service ask people to take caution if you decide to venture on the ice.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
1 dead, 1 injured in Wakefield Twp fatal snowmobile crash
generic crash
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale
Credit: Rolf Peterson and Michigan Technological University
Pictures capture wolf fall through ice on Isle Royale

Latest News

The Big Freeze poster.
Registration for Escanaba’s Big Freeze Winter Carnival now open
Little Free Library in Wells Township.
Little Free Libraries pop up around Delta County
One of the merchandise items for sale
Iron Mountain business owner raises money for mental health awareness
Menominee High School.
Menominee Middle/High School set to reopen next week