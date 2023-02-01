Munising Bay full of crystal-clear ice

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In Alger County, there are some benefits to the frigid temperatures.

The cold weather has turned Munising Bay, commonly known as Grand Island Landing into a beautiful sight. The ice is crystal clear and looks like glass.

A Munising resident said he was surprised to see the ice in that condition.

“It’s so amazing, I haven’t seen anything like this since I was a little kid. I would really like to go find a pair of ice skates and go out there on my own,” said Jim Peterson.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service ask people to take caution if you decide to venture on the ice.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.