Morning snow for some then next front tomorrow

Lake effect snow will continue for the Keweenaw this morning with an additional 3-5″ possible. Otherwise, the rest of the U.P. remains dry, and cold with sunshine. Our next front moves in tomorrow with light snow in the morning. Then, lake effect snow develops during the and continues through Friday morning along the northwest wind belts ( west/eastern counties). Snow amounts in these areas will range from 4-6″ with higher elevations around 7-9″. A trough in the jetstream digs in behind this front bringing another blast of arctic air. Friday morning wind chills will be down to the -20s. Then, the pattern becomes seasonal this weekend.

Today: Snow in the northwest, sunny elsewhere, and cold

>Highs: Upper teens

Thursday: Morning snow with lake effect snow showers during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper teens (during the morning), single numbers (afternoon)

Friday: Bitter cold morning with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers

Saturday: Morning snow showers in the east

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s

Tuesday: Widespread wet snow and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

