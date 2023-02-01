Michigan DNR offers funds through Wildlife Habitat Grant Program

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for its Wildlife Habitat Grant Program.

The program started in 2013 and its main objective is to enhance wildlife species habitats.

Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist Clay Buchanan said the program is also about forming connections to promote conservation.

“It’s also here to develop partnerships and get groups involved with other groups and involved with the DNR and strengthen those conservation partnerships so that we can have healthy wildlife populations for the people of Michigan.”

Buchanan said applicants should identify how the money will be used to benefit habitats.

“The main requirement is that you’re doing habitat work. It can’t be used for other recreational things. It’s really for habitat work, and there are quite a few guidelines.”

Sustainable Resources Institute Incorporated is a Crystal Falls organization that focuses on natural resource education and research. The organization has been awarded a Wildlife Habitat Grant each year since 2018 and is applying again.

“Through their funding, we have been able to, over our first three grants, accomplish 205 acres of actual project acreage,” said Sustainable Resources Institute Incorporated Ecologist and Project Manager Hunter Peterson. “That represents thousands of acres of land ownership.”

Peterson said the funds benefit more than just their work.

“The support we have been given from the state and from Clay Buchanan and Chip Kosloski who head up this grant program has just been pivotal to getting this work done,” Peterson said. “And improving deer wintering complexes for the enjoyment of all.”

Peterson also recommends that applicants partner with other individuals or groups to improve their chances.

Click here to learn more about the Wildlife Habitat Grant Program.

You can visit Sustainable Resources Institute Incorporated here.

You can learn more about deer winter complexes here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.