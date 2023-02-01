Menominee Middle/High School set to reopen next week

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee Area Public Schools announced Wednesday that the Middle/High school building will reopen next week.

The building has been closed since August when a heavy rainstorm caused the roof collapse and the building to flood. Asbestos was then found on the first floor.

The reopening date was delayed several times but students will finally be able to return to face to face instruction.

According to Superintendent Richard Sarau, the school district obtained an occupancy permit and air quality clearance this week.

Students will return to the building on February 8.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for new students to familiarize themselves to the building and for anyone else to see progress of construction.

