Marquette DDA holds Blueberry Festival poster contest

This poster is a winner from the 2014 Blueberry Festival competition.
This poster is a winner from the 2014 Blueberry Festival competition.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is holding a poster contest for the annual Blueberry Festival.

The contest winner will receive $300 and the poster will be displayed around town and online for event promotion. The festival takes place Friday, July 28 on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

To submit a poster to the contest you can use the DDA website or stop by the office in person in downtown Marquette.

“It is very important to support our local artists because they are a huge piece of our local culture,” Marquette DDA Promotions and Outreach Director Michael Bradford said. “It helps communicate our identity and it keeps them around because the more opportunities you provide for them the more likely you can keep them around.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 12. To submit online visit the DDA website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
1 dead, 1 injured in Wakefield Twp fatal snowmobile crash
generic crash
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale
Credit: Rolf Peterson and Michigan Technological University
Pictures capture wolf fall through ice on Isle Royale

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
Manistique Public Safety, MSP investigate fatal house fire
Crews move snow to create the main hill for the rail jam course ahead of the Heikki Lunta...
Organizers for Heikki Lunta Winter Fesitval put finishing touches on rail jam course
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 16-year-old employee who alleges sexual assault while working at Iron Mountain McDonald’s
The scene of an apartment fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee, Wis., January 24, 2023.
Update: Man killed in Marinette County apartment fire identified