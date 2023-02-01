Marquette DDA holds Blueberry Festival poster contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is holding a poster contest for the annual Blueberry Festival.

The contest winner will receive $300 and the poster will be displayed around town and online for event promotion. The festival takes place Friday, July 28 on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.

To submit a poster to the contest you can use the DDA website or stop by the office in person in downtown Marquette.

“It is very important to support our local artists because they are a huge piece of our local culture,” Marquette DDA Promotions and Outreach Director Michael Bradford said. “It helps communicate our identity and it keeps them around because the more opportunities you provide for them the more likely you can keep them around.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 12. To submit online visit the DDA website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.