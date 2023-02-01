Manistique students wear orange in support of Escanaba schools and the Weaver family

CDCC
CDCC(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Manistique, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Area Schools were among those to show support for Escanaba and the Weaver family on Tuesday as students and staff donned orange.

Tara and Jerry weaver were killed in a car crash on Friday while driving on US-2 to their son’s basketball game. The Weavers left behind three children, two of whom are currently Escanaba High School students.

Manistique Area Schools Superintendent Howard G. Parmentier said the district is also asking students and the community to wear orange to Friday’s basketball game.

“On that day we are going to be donating all concessions to the 50/50 raffle,” said Parmentier. “There is a free gate however if people would like to donate to the weaver family that will also be available.”

Parmentier also said he wants Escanaba and the Weaver family to know that Manistique fully supports them.

Parmentier also expressed that the district is praying for them and that all of its students and staff are truly sorry for the family’s loss.

Iron Mountain YMCA expands daycare swim lesson program to include three-year-olds
