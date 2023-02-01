Manistique Public Safety, MSP investigate fatal house fire

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fatal structure fire in Manistique that happened Sunday.

According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, it responded to a reported structure fire at 218 Range Street at about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 29.

Upon arrival, responders confirmed that the occupant of the residence had sustained serious burn injuries. The home owner was identified as 88-year-old Orvill Erickson. He was transported to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later flown to the University Hospital in Madison, Wisc.

However, Erickson died from his injuries early Tuesday, Jan. 31.

A joint origin and cause investigation is underway between the Manistique Public Safety Department the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit. Police say right now, there are no indications of foul play.

