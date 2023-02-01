Little Free Libraries pop up around Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Free Libraries are popping up around Delta County. They’re a way for communities to share books.

“You can borrow it and read it and bring it back. You can borrow it and read it and pass it on. You can donate books of your own,” said Paulette Pepin, a steward of Little Free Libraries.

Pepin has two libraries. One in front of The Learning Center in Wells Township and the other at the North Bluff Grocery in Gladstone.

“A couple of people around town started talking about it and I jumped on it as soon as I could. I found a couple of good locations and it’s been really fun to do,” said Pepin.

It started with Cris Lucier - the founder of Kindness Rocks Delta County.

The libraries were donated by the Daily Press - they’re old newspaper vending machines. Benoit’s Glass fixed up the front and Pepin Construction transformed it into a library. Canterbury Book Story held a book drive to fill the libraries.

“Let people know there are free things to do in the community,” said Lucier. “If you’re bored on a Friday night, you can go down the block to your local Little Free Library and grab a book and you’ve got an adventure for the night.”

Now, you can find books written by Dorothy Paad - an author right here in the U.P.

“It’s about Dorothy’s story and the things that she’s overcome. So, it was really neat to be able to spread those out and get those around for people to see,” said Malarie Luft, a steward of Little Free Library.

