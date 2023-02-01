Great Lakes Recovery Center hosts LIVE Art Contest

The LIVE Art Program is breaking mental health stigma through art.
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A program in Ishpeming is once again asking for art from talented high school artists in the Upper Peninsula.

The Live Art and Word Contest wants U.P. high school students to submit their artwork, including those who are homeschooled and those studying virtually. Artwork that students can submit includes, visual, written word, song, dance, and theater.

Great Lakes Recovery Center’s Community Relations and Marketing Director Amy Poirier says this contest is about offering an alternate way to discuss mental health.

“There’s a lot of walks out there for suicide prevention, but there are students who might not want to do that,” Poirier said. “Students who have a lot of talent in art and writing and music and dance, and it’s a way to showcase them and their talents, open the conversation around mental health, and suicide and just help to break that stigma.”

You can learn more about the contest and submit your artwork here. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

