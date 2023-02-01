Finlandia University’s Finnish American Folk School holds Heikinpäivä neckwarmer knitting class

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County community members sat down Tuesday evening for a class on how to make Finnish-inspired neck warmers.

The class is one of the last scheduled events of the newly returned Heikinpäivä festival.

Held at the Jutila Center in Hancock, the class is put on by Finlandia University’s Finnish American Folk School (FAFS).

This is one of set of classes put on by the FAFS for the festival this year, including a mobile workshop using traditional straw materials.

“Although Heikinpäivä, the big event, happened last weekend,” said FAFS assistant director Clare Zuraw. “We are still kind of celebrating midwinter here at the folk school with this knitting class.”

Participants learn how to make neckwarmers made up of two colors through colorwork knitting. They then make it with designs based on traditional Finnish sweater patterns.

“This is a two-session class,” continued Zuraw. “We start tonight, and we’ll meet again next week. And that gives knitters a chance to sort of practice and then come back next week with questions and to improve their technique, and hopefully go away with a hand-knit neck warmer.”

Despite the festival coming to a close, the school plans on offering other arts and crafts classes later this year.

“Coming up in February, we have a couple more classes,” added Zuraw. “Then, we’re looking forward to April, May and June for Midsummer. We’ll be offering classes throughout the year.”

For more information on the FAFS, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.