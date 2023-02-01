February marks the start of Black History Month

Black History Month
Black History Month(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States.

“This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a stronger and more equitable future for both Michigan and our nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “From civil rights activist Sojourner Truth to Motown legend Aretha Franklin to our own Lieutenant Governor, Michigan is stronger because of the bravery and vision of Black Americans. During Black History Month, we are reminded that it’s up to all of us to live up to values of equality, justice, and unity that have served as the bedrock for American progress. Together, we can build a more equitable and representative Michigan where every person has a path to opportunity.”

“Black History Month is an opportunity to honor and celebrate the powerful reverberations of the actions of Black Americans throughout history,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “Across our state and our country, the contributions of Black Americans to our collective knowledge, consciousness, and culture are immeasurable. As we celebrate, let us not forget our continued commitment and responsibility to activate the potential that exists in the next generation of young Black Americans.”

During this month, Michiganders are encouraged to celebrate Black Americans’ bravery and vital contributions to our state and the United States. Michigan is home to several sites and artifacts such as the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in downtown Detroit, the Rosa Parks Bus at the Henry Ford Museum, and the Motown Museum which showcase Black history in our local communities. Black History Month is also a time to reflect upon our continued commitment to freedom, progress, and equity in our communities.

