Designer diverts fast fashion waste through upcycled clothing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An artist vendor at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique hopes to divert landfill waste and reverse the effects of fast fashion through upcycled clothing.

Julia Rasmussen’s designs have a vintage feel and retro look- a blast from the past and an ode to growing up in the ‘70s.

Take a look at upcycled clothing by artist Julia Rasmussen at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Recycled by Ras features a lot of denim jackets, skirts, and bags with colorful embroidery.

She tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that she sources most of her materials at local thrift stores like Pak Rats.

When asked about coming up with her designs, she tells Trudgeon “the materials speak to me.”

Upcycled designer Julia Rasmussen tells TV6's Tia Trudgeon that "the fabrics speak for themselves" when she's designing her clothing.

You can find the Recycled by Ras collection at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette at 315 S. Front St., or at her Etsy shop “Recycled by Ras Clothes”, on Facebook, or Poshmark “JuliaRas59″.

