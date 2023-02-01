Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beyoncé is going on tour.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May before hitting other cities in Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.

The first U.S. tour date is July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé's seventh album, “Renaissance,” dropped in July.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Weaver family.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
1 dead, 1 injured in Wakefield Twp fatal snowmobile crash
Credit: Rolf Peterson and Michigan Technological University
Pictures capture wolf fall through ice on Isle Royale
generic crash
2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont
Keeping open skin covered with hats, gloves, boots, and masks can protect you from the extreme...
Experts provide insight on extreme winter temperature safety