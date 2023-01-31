Rage room to open in Marquette this spring

The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.
The Rampage Room, courtesy of Myles Moncalieri.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rage room is coming to Marquette.

It’s called Rampage Room and it’s set to open in the Westwood Mall this spring. Rage rooms are places people go to destroy things to let off steam. There will be blunt objects such as bats and hammers to destroy things like plates, glasses, and printers.

The owner says the Rampage Room will be a new, active option for fun in Marquette.

“People want to get more active in creative ways and we thought this would be a really good way to relieve stress for people,” said Myles Moncalieri, Rampage Room owner. “It’s just another option for people in the area to come and do something that’s active and fun.”

The Rampage Room is expected to open this March or April.

