NMU’s CO/LAB Company dance showcase hitting the stage February 2-4

Members of NMU's CO/LAB Company perform a dance number for the TV6 Morning News.
Members of NMU's CO/LAB Company perform a dance number for the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on at Northern Michigan University’s Forest Roberts Theatre for a vibrant dance show.

The CO/LAB Company dance showcase premiers on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m., with an opening night celebration, immediately following.

Director/choreographer Karina Johnson tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that audience members can expect a variety of dance styles choreographed by both students and faculty members, plus, the TV6 Morning News gets the first look at one of the showcase’s numbers.

The CO/LAB Company's dance showcase is February 2-4 at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The TV6 Morning News takes a sneak peek at one of the numbers.

The CO/LAB Company started this school year and gives student dancers a greater opportunity to display their choreography.

Dancer Gianna Duprai is one of three student-choreographers featured in the showcase. She says this is her first time choreographing a number for a theatre performance.

The TV6 Morning News takes a look at a student-choreographed dance number being featured in the CO/LAB Company dance showcase.

The CO/LAB Company dance showcase is February 2, 3, and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Roberts Theatre with a Theatre for All performance on Saturday, February 4 at 1:00 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets at the door or online at tickets.nmu.edu.

