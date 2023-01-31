MTU holds Spring Involvement Fair to encourage student engagement in university organizations

Michigan Tech University held its annual Spring Involvement Fair on Monday to inform and...
Michigan Tech University held its annual Spring Involvement Fair on Monday to inform and encourage students to engage in university clubs and organizations(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Packed together in the Michigan Tech University (MTU) ballroom, dozens of registered clubs and organizations participated in the university’s Spring Involvement Fair.

The annual event gives students the opportunity to decide how they can expand their experiences outside of the classroom.

“We at Michigan Tech have seen the value in students being involved in a lot of extracurricular activities and just bonding with their fellow students,” said MTU Student Leadership and Involvement Organization Coordinator Leah Joy. “This gives them the opportunity to hopefully find those new students to become involved with.”

From building concrete canoes to fencing, the university says it has over 240 registered clubs on campus, with around 75 present during the event.

One of these clubs is the MTU Outdoor Venture Crew, which takes its members on outdoor excursions year-round.

“We’ve already quadrupled our membership this year,” said Outdoor Venture Crew Treasurer Zack Wilk. “We’ve done a lot more community outreach events, a lot more volunteer events, but there’s always more room for people outdoors.”

Another is the Copper Country Robotics (CCR) organization, in which students mentor high school robotics teams.

“A lot of us are alumni and still like to be involved in the program,” said CCR Treasurer/Secretary Tabitha Halicki. “And what better way to do that than helping other students learn and just help them get better and provide any resources to any teams that might need it.”

