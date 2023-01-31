Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority holds town hall about PFAS

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is looking to address PFAS concerns. The MCSWMA is under a consent order where it has five years to install working processes to lower the level of PFAS and “forever chemicals” in the water discharged from the landfill.

Monday night’s town hall meeting was to give residents and municipalities an update on the process going forward.

“The state is pivoting in solid waste,” said Brad Austin, MCSWMA director of operations. “It’s about materials management, it’s about looking at things as a resource and I think in order for projects like this and others to be successful, we need to be looking at this from a collaborative point of view.”

No action was taken during Monday night’s town hall meeting. There is another meeting Wednesday, February 1, at the Negaunee Township Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.