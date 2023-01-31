Marquette City Commission elects Michael Larson to fill vacant city commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously to select Michael Larson to fill the city’s vacant commission seat.

Larson, formerly of the Marquette City Planning Commission, takes the place of Former Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall.

Bonsall resigned from the city commission effective Jan. 10, after accepting a high school teaching position in Madison, Wis.

After his acceptance, Larson said he is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the city commission.

“I would just like to say thank you for the vote of confidence you had in me,” Larson said to his fellow commissioners.

Larson continued, “I look forward to serving with you and I appreciate the statements because it was a difficult field of folks. When I saw that list, I knew I was up for a challenge.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission voted unanimously to allow Mayor Cody Mayor to select a new member to fill a vacant seat at the Marquette County Central Dispatch Policy Board (MCCDPB).

Former MCCDPB Board Member Jessica Hanley, also of the Marquette City Commission, said she had to resign from the MCCDPB due to a scheduling conflict with her newest job.

Mayor will appoint a new member to the MCCDPB during the city’s next regularly scheduled meeting.

