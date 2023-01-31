Marquette Area Public Schools host 2023 District Spelling Bee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Area Public Schools spelled their way to victory.

Marquette Area Public Schools hosted their 2023 district spelling bee on Jan. 31. The event was held at the Shirley Smith Theatre at Marquette Senior High School.

Thirty-three 5th to 8th-grade students competed.

The moderator of the spelling bee, Debra Asano said the spelling bee offers an opportunity for students to show their mental aptitude.

“In this day and age there are so many ways in which students can compete,” Asano said. “And, in a time, where we’re always worried about digital and getting every digit, number and letter right, the ability to be able to remember and recall and perform in front of an audience like this is incredibly important.”

Those that win this spelling bee will move on to a regional spelling bee, and then onto an Upper Peninsula-wide spelling bee.

If you want to learn more about the spelling bee, reach out to Marquette Area Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.