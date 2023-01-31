Krist Oil to donate 5 cents per gallon of gas to Escanaba family

Gas prices at $4.27/gallon at a Krist gas station in Negaunee, Mich. on March 22, 2022.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - All Upper Peninsula of Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 5 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (87 Octane) sold on Feb. 3, 2023 to the Weaver family.

Tara and Gerald Weaver, residents of Escanaba, MI were taken too soon from their family and friends on Jan. 27, 2023, leaving behind their three children.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Weaver family and Escanaba community,” said Krist Oil’s director of marketing, Katelyn Tessin.

Krist Oil is a Michigan family-owned and operated company since 1917. They have 78 plus convenience store locations across Michigan, Northern Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Krist Oil also operates several propane plants in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin supplying propane and fuel oil to area homes.

