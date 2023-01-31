Irontown Rail Jam bringing skiing to Downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Moves are being made in the setup of this weekend’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival!

Brandon Croney of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop stops by the Upper Michigan Today studio to pump Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon up for the Irontown Rail Jam.

But first, stories of the day... and these may hit hard for some.

A tragedy struck Escanaba last Friday when two parents were killed in a semi crash.

Not only is the town of Escanaba rallying for the Weaver Family, but the entire Upper Peninsula and some downstate and Wisconsin communities are showing their support as well.

There’s an extensive list of businesses and organizations hosting fundraisers, selling merchandise, and ways that you can show your support for the Weavers here.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page here.

Though the community feels shocked and saddened, area events are moving forward as planned.

The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival is happening throughout Negaunee on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4.

The festivities kick off with a bonfire lighting and the Irontown Rail Jam, which is happening on Rail Street in Downtown Negaunee. Amature riding begins at 5:00 p.m. and the competitive show takes over at 6:00.

Brandon Croney says this is a really fun, dynamic, and immersive event. It’s not often that you can see skiing and snowboarding outside of the ski hill.

Don’t be intimidated by this weekend’s cold temperatures, Croney says there will be bonfires, hand warmers, and outdoor drinking per Negaunee’s social district for spectators.

You can register as a Rail Jam competitor at the event for $10.

And don’t forget to check out everything else that Heikki Lunta has to offer!

You can see the full list of activities at forgenegaunee.com.

