Iron Mountain raises more than $3K for grieving Escanaba family during ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two high school communities came together for a cause bigger than basketball. At halftime during the Iron Mountain-North Central varsity boys basketball game, Iron Mountain hosted a “Miracle Minute” fundraiser for the Weaver family.

The team organized the fundraising event just days after three Escanaba siblings lost both their parents in a deadly car crash last Friday. The organizers of the event are all student-athletes at Iron Mountain High School and say they want to do their part to support the Weaver family.

“I think it is a good thing for everyone to see how closely we are connected, even from an hour away,” said Ellison Powell, Iron Mountain Varsity Club president. “Any kind of awareness or effort to bring us all closer together is great right now.”

In one minute, $2,740 was collected. Iron Mountain Public Schools also contributed $600 from gate fees, which adds up to $3,340 going to the Weaver family. A link to donate to the Weaver family can be found here.

