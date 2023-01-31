Gov Whitmer signs legislature to fund upgrade to Billerud mill in Delta County

Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud Paper Mill(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, Governor Whitmer signed the supplemental spending bill that includes $200 million for improvements at Billerud in Wells Township.

Governor Whitmer was joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan legislature to sign recently passed legislation investing in affordable housing, community revitalization, and will support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Signing Senate Bill 7 on Tuesday was the last step for the company to receive state funding for the mill expansion.

The mill just outside of Escanaba has been making paper since 1911. It’s one of the top employers in Delta County and has an estimated $360 million annual economic impact on the area.

The supplemental bill will also address proposals that Governor Whitmer laid out in her 2023 State of the State Address, including boosting funding for apprenticeships and removing barriers for workers, such as access to child care, transportation, and other basic career services.

