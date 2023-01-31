Experts provide insight on extreme winter temperature safety

Keeping open skin covered with hats, gloves, boots, and masks can protect you from the extreme temperatures.(wluc)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the sun may have been out in Negaunee Township, the temperatures were far from warm.

Temperatures on Jan. 30 reached zero degrees and below.

Corporal Brian Kurin with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operations Division said cold temperatures make situations much more dangerous.

“Not so much an increase in calls but a severity in the calls that we do have, when something goes wrong with the cold it tends to get worse a lot faster.”

Kurin said the extreme cold makes going outside risky.

“When it’s this cold, and you’re talking negative temperatures, it is really dangerous to be out there,” Kurin added. “And then you add the windchill on it, when it’s getting below zero with the wind chill and regular temperature it is pretty dicey to be out there on your own.”

Superior Search and Rescue’s President Darian Reed said those going outside should make extra preparations.

“With proper preparedness you can be ready for any event, but you got to be prepared to be out there in the weather.”

Reed said if hikers find themselves stuck outside, layers do help, but alternative methods of heat may be necessary.

“Some of the things that they can do is hug up against a tree, try to build some sort of shelter,” Reed said. “We always encourage people to bring along those survival blankets with them whenever they’re going out into the woods, you never know when you’ll need one of those.”

Both Reed and Kurin say to use hats, gloves, boots, and face coverings to keep yourself protected.

You can visit Superior Search and Rescue to learn how to properly cover yourself when going outside.

