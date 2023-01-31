Escanaba Public Schools shows support for Weaver family

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Escanaba Jr/Sr High School, students and staff are grieving the loss of Tara and Jerry Weaver.

The couple was killed in a car crash Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game. They left behind three children, two of which are still at Escanaba High School.

“I made a stop by their house over the weekend and was amazed at the sheer number of students and friends that had come out to their house trying to see them, sit with them and just be with them,” said Escanaba Jr/Sr High School Principal Darcy Stenfors.

Le Ann Bink is a social worker at the high school, she said it has expanded resources to help students and staff cope.

“We had special designated areas, we had the library for the students yesterday and the lounge for the staff in case anyone needed to step out, wanted to talk to a social worker, get support from each other,” Bink said.

Bink said the school has also reached out to a bereavement counselor for additional help.

“She’s going to be providing an online educational session tomorrow and that’s going to be for parents to help their children through the grief process,” Bink said.

Stenfors said Escanaba Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the funeral services.

“Not only is our student body looking to rally around and be there for the children, but the staff also as well as grieving and so they want the opportunity to be there for the family and show their support,” Stenfors said.

