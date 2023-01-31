Crews respond to Masonville Twp structure fire

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Embers from a discarded cigarette caused a structure fire in Delta County.

The Masonville Township Fire Department was dispatched at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to 9902 US-2 for a structure fire with occupants still inside.

Law enforcement was able to assist the occupants out of the residence to safety where they were treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.

Firefighters extinguished a burning mattress in one of the bedrooms before removing it from the residence and ventilating the structure.

Masonville Twp. Fire Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, DNR Law Enforcement, Masonville Twp. EMS, Delta County Central Dispatch, Alger Delta Electric, and DTE Energy.

