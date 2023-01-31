Couple more nights of frigid air with warmer temps by weekend

Cold air is sticking around for a little bit longer for the next couple of days with scattered snow in between. Snow chances will mostly stick around in the northern portions like Houghton and Keweenaw counties. But a light to moderate system approaches from the northwest in the overnight of Wednesday into Thursday morning. That system will be done by Thursday morning but winds are expected to ramp up which means lake effect snow will be along the NW wind belts for most of Thursday into Friday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow in Houghton and Keweenaw counties

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Thursday: Snow showers in the morning with more lake effect snow in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Friday: Windy conditions with wind chills in the -10s and -20 possible; scattered snow chances near Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid to High singles

Saturday: Return to seasonal temperatures; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Sunday: Milder air; partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow chances

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

