City of Escanaba Recreation Department to provide spring break survival kits

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba’s Recreation Department is working to help youth in the community.

The department received a grant from the Community Foundation of Delta County to provide spring break survival kits for youth in its after-school program.

Recreation Director Kim Peterson said the kits will include a variety of snacks, refreshments, hygiene items and school supplies.

“Especially with increased food costs and increase in everything. It’s just a nice outlet for kids to get some extra food to bring home, especially when school is closed during spring break,” Peterson said.

Peterson said kits will be distributed to kids registered in the after-school program a few days before spring break at the Escanaba Civic Center.

