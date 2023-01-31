Brides & Bubbly Wedding Show coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work is underway on a new wedding show coming to Marquette this spring, Brides & Bubbly. The event is scheduled for April 23 from 11:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. at NMU’s Northern Center.

One of the organizers of the event, Tara Buda, with Elegant Events says they are in the beginning stages of planning and are looking for vendors. If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a vendor or on a attending, click here.

Tickets for Brides & Bubbly go on sale February 1.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.