Brides & Bubbly Wedding Show coming to Marquette
The event is set for April 23 at NMU’s Northern Center
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work is underway on a new wedding show coming to Marquette this spring, Brides & Bubbly. The event is scheduled for April 23 from 11:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. at NMU’s Northern Center.
One of the organizers of the event, Tara Buda, with Elegant Events says they are in the beginning stages of planning and are looking for vendors. If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a vendor or on a attending, click here.
Tickets for Brides & Bubbly go on sale February 1.
