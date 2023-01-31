Bitter cold morning & sunshine then more snow later

The coldest air of the season has settled in overhead. Wind chill readings remain down in the -10s to -20s below during the morning. The cold eases during the midweek. A quick-moving front comes in tomorrow into Thursday with light snow and lake-effect snow continuing into Friday. Once this passes another surge of arctic filters in for Friday morning. Then, the jetstream shifts north a bit this weekend allowing more seasonal temperatures to develop.

Today: Bitter cold morning. Then, partly to mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper single numbers west, low teens east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for snow showers in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Mid teens

Thursday: Morning snow with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts during the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Friday: Bitter cold with morning wind chills in the -20s. Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts and milder

>Highs: Mainly Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow

>Highs: Upper 20s

